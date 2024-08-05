MIA begins ‘Aviation Security Culture Week’ celebrations

Mangaluru International Airport celebrated the second edition of ‘Aviation Security Culture Week’ thereby reaffirming its commitment to aviation security here on Monday.

The celebration is in line with a directive from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to stakeholders in the aviation industry to reinforce the idea that aviation security is everyone’s concern.

The celebration that consists of a series of activities, underscores the tag line – See It, Say It, Secure It. This year’s theme “Enhancing Passenger Security through Effective Divestment,” said a release.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) senior commandant and chief aerodrome security officer Virendra Mohan Joshi, who inaugurated the celebration, said: “(Aviation sector) Security is a collective endeavour. Active involvement of all stakeholders in upholding security norms will supplement efforts of Airport Security Group of CISF to keep the airports safe.”

Airport spokesperson advised all stakeholders to imbibe security as a culture. “Airports have by and large become safe and secured places over the years, mainly due to strict adherence to security protocols,” he said. The Chief Security Officer, MIA gave an overview of the various security initiatives launched at the Airport and activities lined up for the week. Stakeholders took a pledge reiterating their commitment to aviation security.

The airport will conduct quiz competition, walkathon to raise awareness on aviation security, demonstration by the dog squad of CISF, exhibition and demonstration of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad equipment to showcase the latest security technologies and solutions during the week. MIA has set up selfie points at vantage locations to drive home the message of Aviation Security Culture Week.

