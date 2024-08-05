ADVERTISEMENT

MIA begins ‘Aviation Security Culture Week’ celebrations

Published - August 05, 2024 06:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries pose at a selfie-booth set up at Mangaluru International Airport as part of ‘Aviation Security Culture Week’ on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport celebrated the second edition of ‘Aviation Security Culture Week’ thereby reaffirming its commitment to aviation security here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebration is in line with a directive from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to stakeholders in the aviation industry to reinforce the idea that aviation security is everyone’s concern.

The celebration that consists of a series of activities, underscores the tag line – See It, Say It, Secure It. This year’s theme “Enhancing Passenger Security through Effective Divestment,” said a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) senior commandant and chief aerodrome security officer Virendra Mohan Joshi, who inaugurated the celebration, said: “(Aviation sector) Security is a collective endeavour. Active involvement of all stakeholders in upholding security norms will supplement efforts of Airport Security Group of CISF to keep the airports safe.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Airport spokesperson advised all stakeholders to imbibe security as a culture. “Airports have by and large become safe and secured places over the years, mainly due to strict adherence to security protocols,” he said. The Chief Security Officer, MIA gave an overview of the various security initiatives launched at the Airport and activities lined up for the week. Stakeholders took a pledge reiterating their commitment to aviation security.

The airport will conduct quiz competition, walkathon to raise awareness on aviation security, demonstration by the dog squad of CISF, exhibition and demonstration of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad equipment to showcase the latest security technologies and solutions during the week. MIA has set up selfie points at vantage locations to drive home the message of Aviation Security Culture Week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US