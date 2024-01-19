MIA adjudged best airport in under ‘five million passengers’ category at Wings India event

January 19, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) was adjudged the best airport in the under ‘Five million passengers category’ at Wings India 2024, the four-day Asia’s largest Civil Aviation Exhibition being held in Hyderabad from Thursday, January 18.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the award to MIA representatives at the event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, said a release.

Handling 19,27,466 passengers in the calendar year 2023, the airport recorded a 14.17% growth vis-a-vis calendar year 2022 when it handled 16,88,287 passengers. MIA handled its highest-ever passengers in December 2023, since commercial operation date of October 31, 2020, by handling 2,03,654 passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport has taken steadfast steps to emerge as a public asset of choice for people of coastal districts of Karnataka and neighbouring district of Kasaragod in Kerala. A good customer satisfaction rating and minimal passenger complaints per 1,000 passengers reaffirms the airport’s commitment to ensuring passenger satisfaction and convenience. The airport has steadily increased the number of F&B and retail outlets both within and on its premises.

Thrust on smooth operations with supporting infrastructure, enhanced passenger experience, services, MIA Super App (Adani One), customer relation management tool for quick resolution of online passenger grievances, passenger engagement activities, environment friendly measures, multiple awards are the initiatives that pushed MIA’s case before the jury for the best airport award. “MIA shall continue and better these endeavors in 2024,” the airport spokesperson said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.