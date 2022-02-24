Principal of MGM College in Udupi denies stopping hijab-clad students

Principal Devidas Nayak says some hijab-clad students entered the campus, but refused to attend classes. They went outside the campus and stood at the gate for some time

Hijab and burqa-clad students waiting outside the gate of MGM College in Udupi on February 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Principal Devidas Nayak says some hijab-clad students entered the campus, but refused to attend classes. They went outside the campus and stood at the gate for some time

The MGM Pre University and Degree Colleges in Udupi allegedly denied entry into the campus for hijab-clad students who said they went to the college on February 24 to submit their assignments.

Both colleges are in the same campus.

The principal of MGM Degree College Devidas Nayak denied the charge.

Over 20 students, who stood outside the gate in the forenoon, told mediapersons that some of them wanted to visit the library. The students said that the college authorities told them to enter the campus after removing the hijab. They said that the students comprised those pursuing pre-university, degree and post-graduation courses. The students said that they were told to submit the assignments to the college authorities at the entrance.

Both the colleges had declared a holiday from February 8 to February 17 following a tense situation after some students entered the campus wearing saffron peta and shawls, and burqa with hijab on February 8. The colleges had told students to attend the classes and examinations after removing both hijab and saffron shawls, as per the interim order of the Karnataka High Court.

Sources said that the colleges were reopened on February 18 for holding practical and internal examinations.

Police have posted personnel outside the college campus.

College denies charge

MGM Degree College Principal Devidas Nayak denied the charges made by the students. He told The Hindu that the college did allow hijab-clad students inside the campus, but not inside classrooms.

After the internal examinations got over on February 23, classes resumed on February 24. Students have been attending the college without the hijab while some girls removed the hijab in the campus before attending classes. The principal said that the campus has a building reserved for girl students to change their dress and rest.

February 24 was no different. However, some hijab-clad students entered the campus, but refused to attend classes. They went outside and stood at the gate for some time, he said.