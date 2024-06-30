GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MESCOM told to install trippers on 1,600 meters of street lights under MCC limits

Muhilan says MESCOM has already installed such trippers on his high tension power supply lines. But not on electric lines drawn for street lights

Updated - June 30, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said on Sunday, June 30, that MESCOM has been told to install trippers on 1,600 electric meters of street lights in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City Corporation.

He told presspersons after U.T. Khader, Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru MLA, held a meeting with MESCOM and Forest Department officials that when trippers are installed, the power supply on the electric cables gets disconnected whenever they get snapped due to tree fall or if branches fell on the lines. Thus, lives of people can be saved. The trippers will have to be installed within two days.

Mr. Muhilan said that MESCOM has already installed such trippers on his high tension power supply lines. But not on electric lines drawn for street lights.

The Speaker held the meeting after three persons were electrocuted in the district last week, in two separate incidents. Of them, two died in the city after coming in contact with a snapped power supply line falling on the road.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the MESCOM has also been told to submit its report on the three deaths.

The MESCOM and Mangaluru City Corporation have been instructed to conduct a joint survey and check electricity leakage on street light poles and take preacutionary measures to prevent such leakages, he said.

