Mescom to stop online services for three days from November 24

November 22, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company (Mescom) Ltd. will stop its online services for three days from November 24 in some urban areas.

It is for upgrading software and hardware related to its Information Technology. Hence services will not be available in Mangaluru, Puttur, Bantwal, Udupi, Shivamogga, Bhadravati, Sagar, Shikaripur, Chikkamagaluru, Kadur, and Tarikere.

Consumers will not be able to pay their bills, apply for new electricity connections, and apply for change of name and load till November 26.

There will be no disruption in power supply during this period, it said in a release on Wednesday.

