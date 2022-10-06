Mangaluru

MESCOM to hold consumers’ meeting at Mannagudda tomorrow

MESCOM will hold a meeting of its consumers at its sub-division office in Mannagudda here on October 7 from 11 a.m. to noon. It will be on the virtual mode and through phone. The link is https://meet.google.com/sps-aodo-dcv. The phone number is 2451189, a MESCOM release said.


