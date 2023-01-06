MESCOM to energise Konaje-Belma power supply line

January 06, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

MESCOM will charge the newly erected Konaje-Belma 11 kV power supply line either on Saturday or later. The line, starting from Konaje sub-station, passes through Mangalore University Indoor Stadium, Konaje, and connects to the transformer at the University Administrative Block. People have been cautioned against climbing the poles of this power supply line or tying their cattle to the poles. No activity should be carried out below this power line, a MESCOM release said.

Global Cancer Consortium Conference in Manipal today

Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal, will organise the second International Global Cancer Consortium Conference at Fortune Inn Valley View, Manipal, on Saturday at 11 a.m. The theme is ‘futuristic oncology, integrating precision medicine in breast, liver and lung cancer’. Sushma Bhatnagar, Head, National Cancer Institute, Delhi will be the guest. Vivek M. Rangnekar, professor, Associate Director of Transdisciplinary Collaboration Markey Cancer Centre, University of Kentucky, KY, U.S., will also attend.

Three-day drama shows in Karkala from January 9

Yaksha Rangayana, Karkala will stage the show of its first drama - Parashurama - at Koti Chennaya Theme Park in Karkala on January 9 at 6.30 p.m.. Its script is by Shashiraj Kavoor and the direction is by Jeevan Ram Sullia. The drama Ee Sooru Kodevu by Rangayana Shivamogga will be staged at the same venue on January 10 at 6.30 p.m. The drama Hakki Kathe by Rangayana Shivamogga will be staged on January 11. There will be free entry for the shows.

Deputy Commissioner’s village stay at Manila

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar will stay at Muruva government higher primary school, Manila village, Bantwal taluk, on January 21 from 11 a.m. He will receive petitions from people on the spot and address them, an official release said.