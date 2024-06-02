MESCOM suffers ₹9.63 crore damage in pre-monsoon rains, winds

The pre-monsoon rains accompanied with heavy winds have caused damage to the properties of MESCOM to the tune of ₹9.63 crores in two months.

The properties damaged included electric poles, transformers and electric lines in rains which lashed between April 1 and May 31. The jurisdiction of the MESCOM is spread over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

The severe damage was reported in Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts, the company said in a release.

The assessment of damage in Chikkamagaluru district stood at ₹3.53 crore, in Dakshina Kannada it was at ₹2.41 crore. The damage assessed in Udupi district was at ₹2 crore and ₹1.67 crore in Shivamogga district.

5,883 electric poles fallen

It said that 5,883 electric poles fell in the four districts. Of them, 2,066 were in Chikkamagaluru, 1,564 in Shivamogga, 1,306 in Dakshina Kannada and 947 in Udupi district.

Of 165 transformers damaged, 119 were in Shivamogga, 26 in Dakshina Kannada and 20 were in Udupi. The electric transformers have either been repaired or replaced, the company said.

It said that power supply lines to the tune of 157.72 k.m. were damaged. Of them 65.30 k.m.-long lines were in Dakshina Kannada, 41.32 k.m. were in Chikkamagaluru, 31.54 k.m. were in Shivamogga and 18.56 k.m. were in Udupi. The lines damaged have been restored, it said.

