GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

MESCOM suffers ₹9.63 crore damage in pre-monsoon rains, winds

Published - June 02, 2024 09:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The pre-monsoon rains accompanied with heavy winds have caused damage to the properties of MESCOM to the tune of ₹9.63 crores in two months.

The properties damaged included electric poles, transformers and electric lines in rains which lashed between April 1 and May 31. The jurisdiction of the MESCOM is spread over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

The severe damage was reported in Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts, the company said in a release.

The assessment of damage in Chikkamagaluru district stood at ₹3.53 crore, in Dakshina Kannada it was at ₹2.41 crore. The damage assessed in Udupi district was at ₹2 crore and ₹1.67 crore in Shivamogga district.

5,883 electric poles fallen

It said that 5,883 electric poles fell in the four districts. Of them, 2,066 were in Chikkamagaluru, 1,564 in Shivamogga, 1,306 in Dakshina Kannada and 947 in Udupi district.

Of 165 transformers damaged, 119 were in Shivamogga, 26 in Dakshina Kannada and 20 were in Udupi. The electric transformers have either been repaired or replaced, the company said.

It said that power supply lines to the tune of 157.72 k.m. were damaged. Of them 65.30 k.m.-long lines were in Dakshina Kannada, 41.32 k.m. were in Chikkamagaluru, 31.54 k.m. were in Shivamogga and 18.56 k.m. were in Udupi. The lines damaged have been restored, it said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / weather / rains / climate change / Environmental disasters / natural disasters / disaster management / water / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.