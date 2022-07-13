MESCOM staff dies of electrocution in Puttur

A powerman working with Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) at Kumbra branch in Puttur taluk was electrocuted while pruning tree branches in Volamogru village under Puttur Rural Police limits on Tuesday.

The police gave the name of the deceased powerman as Basavaraja Eligara.

According to a complaint by his colleague and powerman Chandrashekhar, both of them were engaged in tree branch pruning near an arecanut plantation at Parpunja on Tuesday afternoon, along with MESCOM pick-up van driver Monappa.

Eligara was using a tree pruner attached to an aluminium pole that was insulated for half the length. While pruning branches that were obstructing the low tension lines, he accidentally slipped down on a sloppy terrain. In the process, the pruner came in contact with the live high tension line that was above the LT line.

Receiving a shock, Eligara fell into the stream below and was immediately shifted by Chandrashekhar and Monappa to Puttur Government Hospital where he was declared dead.

Puttur Rural Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.