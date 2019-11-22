Mangaluru

MESCOM opens day-care centre for employees’ children

R. Snehal, Managing Director, MESCOM, inaugurating the day-care centre at the corporate office in Mangaluru on Friday.

R. Snehal, Managing Director, MESCOM, inaugurating the day-care centre at the corporate office in Mangaluru on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) Managing Director R. Snehal on Friday inaugurated a child day-care centre for women employees of the company at the corporate office.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Snehal said the centre will help working women, who may leave their children during their working hours.

Head of Blue Umbrella Day Care Centre Asha Shetty spoke about the importance of a day-care centre and gave details about the MESCOM centre.

Director-Technical (In-charge) Anand Naik, Chief Financial Officer D.R. Srinivas, Financial Advisor Vighneshwara Udupa, General Manager M.T. Sharanappa, officials Muralidhara Nayak, Srinivas, Baiju Nair, Vasantha Shetty and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
parent and child
Karnataka
Mangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 12:19:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/mescom-opens-day-care-centre-for-employees-children/article30053960.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY