MESCOM opens day-care centre for employees’ children

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) Managing Director R. Snehal on Friday inaugurated a child day-care centre for women employees of the company at the corporate office.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Snehal said the centre will help working women, who may leave their children during their working hours.

Head of Blue Umbrella Day Care Centre Asha Shetty spoke about the importance of a day-care centre and gave details about the MESCOM centre.

Director-Technical (In-charge) Anand Naik, Chief Financial Officer D.R. Srinivas, Financial Advisor Vighneshwara Udupa, General Manager M.T. Sharanappa, officials Muralidhara Nayak, Srinivas, Baiju Nair, Vasantha Shetty and others were present.