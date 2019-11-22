MESCOM opens day-care centre for employees’ children

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) Managing Director R. Snehal on Friday inaugurated a child day-care centre for women employees of the company at the corporate office.
Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Snehal said the centre will help working women, who may leave their children during their working hours.
Head of Blue Umbrella Day Care Centre Asha Shetty spoke about the importance of a day-care centre and gave details about the MESCOM centre.
Director-Technical (In-charge) Anand Naik, Chief Financial Officer D.R. Srinivas, Financial Advisor Vighneshwara Udupa, General Manager M.T. Sharanappa, officials Muralidhara Nayak, Srinivas, Baiju Nair, Vasantha Shetty and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.