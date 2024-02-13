ADVERTISEMENT

MESCOM has set up 61 EV charging stations

February 13, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) Limited has setup a total of 61 EV (electric vehicle) charging stations in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

During the hearing of Karnataka Regulatory Commission on the hike in power tariff proposed by MESCOM, on Monday, MESCOM Managing Director D. Padmavathi said as many as 20 EV stations were set up in Dakshina Kannada, followed by 17 in Shivamogga district. Twelve EV stations each were set up in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts respectively.

As many as 24 EV stations were set up by other government agencies and private entities. Of this, 13 have come up in Shivamogga district, five in Udupi district, four in Dakshina Kannada and two stations in Chikkamagaluru districts.

Of the ₹4,504.32 crore revenue collected for the financial year 2022-23, 39.61% has come through digital mode. Similarly, of ₹4,566.18 crore collected between April 2023 and December 2023, 32.62% has come through digital medium.

With the proposed increase in the tariff, MESCOM would generate a revenue of ₹351.96 crore of which ₹333.82 crore would be from the LT (low tension) consumers and ₹18.14 from the HT (high tension) consumers. Ms. Padmavathi said MESCOM will continue to strive to improve services to HT and LT consumers.

