MESCOM goes for spun-pole transformer system with underground cabling of high-tension supply lines

February 13, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) in the city has undertaken replacement of conventional transformers fixed to poles with spun pole system, while simultaneously replacing the high-tension overhead lines connecting these transformers with power sub-stations through underground cabling.

Having chosen its Attavar sub-division under the model subdivision scheme, MESCOM has already completed the work in the Nehru Maidan section a few days ago and was executing the work in Jeppu section for the last few weeks. “The entire sub-division should have spun-pole transformer system before the end of this year,” said a senior MESCOM engineer.

Energy Minister K.J. George, during his recent visit to the city, had announced that the entire power supply system in Mangaluru City Corporation areas would go underground through private participation under annuity basis.

While this could take some time, MESCOM has already made a beginning to take 11 kV HT lines underground, the engineer said. The spun-pole transformer system would be expanded across the city in a phased manner, he added.

Power supply was already made underground on three stretches--Car Street, Mangaladevi Road and Kadri Temple Road--under the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., works.

Under this system, the transformers would be placed on concrete foundations supported by tall concrete poles. While the transformer gets supply from the sub-station through underground HT cables, the distribution lines would still be taken overhead through the concrete poles. The Attavar model sub-division project was estimated to cost around ₹8 crore.

The new arrangement would address earthing issues being faced at the old transformers as fresh and adequate earthing would be done while setting up spun-pole transformers.

HT line snapping owing to heavy rains, winds or treefall etc., get eliminated with the line being taken underground thereby reducing power disruption, the engineer said.

The ring main system adopted for underground cabling helps MESCOM to localise power shutdowns for maintenance works by switching off the supply of the particular transformer concerned instead of the present system where supply was stitched off for the entire feeder area.

The system also helps the company to change over the supply when one particular line faces the problem to another line that has no problem. This minimises the duration of power outage in a particular area, the engineer said.

