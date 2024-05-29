MESCOM gears up to ensure uninterrupted service during monsoon

The Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) has made all preparations to tackle any possible disruptions and provide uninterrupted service during the forthcoming monsoon season.

MESCOM Managing Director D. Padmavathi in a statement here said the company has raised taskforces comprising in all 800 personnel for the four revenue districts — Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru — under its jurisdiction. As many as 53 additional vehicles were kept ready to provide emergency services, she said.

The MD said MESCOM has already made consumers known of the telephone numbers to be contacted during emergencies whenever there is any disruption in power supply, danger in power lines or mishaps. MESCOM helpline 1912 was always available for help, she said.

Ms. Padmavathi said chief engineers, superintending engineers and executive engineers were asked to identify shortcomings in power supply at the earliest and attend to the same. Jungle cutting to clear tree branches and other obstructions to power lines was already conducted across the jurisdiction. The company has kept sufficient numbers of poles, cables, transformers and other equipment at all its divisions to undertake monsoon-related emergency works.

Taskforces set up in four districts

In Dakshina Kannada district, a 40 member taskforce and four vehicles have been kept ready at Attavara Division, 71 personnel and six vehicles at Kavoor Division, 95 personnel and five vehicles at Puttur and 113 personnel and six vehicles at Bantwal Division, Ms. Padmavathi said. Five vehicles and 65 personnel have been kept ready at Udupi Division in Udupi district, 48 personnel and four vehicles at Karkala Division and 76 personnel and two vehicles in Kundapura Division.

In Shivamogga district, 42 personnel and two vehicles have been assigned in Shivamogga Division, 21 personnel and two vehicles in Shikaripura Division, 12 personnel and one vehicle in Bhadravathi Division and 67 personnel and six vehicles in Sagara Division. A taskforce of 80 personnel with four vehicles has been kept ready in Chikkamagaluru Division of the district, 52 personnel and three vehicles in Koppa Division and 19 personnel and three vehicles in Kadur Division, the MD said.

Meanwhile, MESCOM has undertaken repair and replacement of electricity poles, cables and transformers that were damaged during the pre-monsoon rains in the jurisdiction, Ms. Padmavathi added.