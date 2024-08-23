MESCOM arranges emergency response vehicles exclusively for Baikampady Industrial Area

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) managing director D. Padmavathi said the power distribution company has arranged an emergency service vehicle exclusively for the Baikampady Industrial Area to attend to complaints round the clock.

Speaking at an interaction programme organised by Kanara Industries Association (KIA) here on August 19, Ms. Padmavathi said MESCOM has been prioritising industry power supply issues. The dedicated emergency response vehicle was one such initiative, she said.

Discussing various issues raised by consumers in the Industrial Area and measures to improve the services, the MD said services were affected during the monsoon this time. Additional personnel, vehicles, and operators to receive complaints were arranged by the power distributor in this regard, she noted.

Ms. Padmavathi admitted providing a separate power corridor to the Industrial Area was difficult as the existing corridor connecting the 110/11 kV Baikampady substation has become congested. MESCOM proposed to replace the 1.2 km underground power cable connecting the BPCL feeder 5 and the Jokatte feeder, she said.

Responding to queries on prepaid meters, the MD said the tender process to procure prepaid meters was in progress. Prepaid meters were being installed for temporary installations and on request to other consumers as per the directive of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission. She responded to some other issues raised by KIA members by addressing them on the spot.

KIA president Arun N. Padiyar, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd., Superintending Engineer Ravi Kamath, MESCOM Chief Finance Officer Maurine D’Souza, KIA past president B.A. Nazeer, Secretary Iqbal and others were present. KIA felicitated Ms. Padmavathi and Mr. Kamath on the occasion.

