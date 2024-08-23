GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MESCOM arranges emergency response vehicles exclusively for Baikampady Industrial Area

MESCOM has been attending to power supply issues related to industries on priority. The dedicated emergency response vehicle was one such initiative, says managing director

Published - August 23, 2024 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) managing director D. Padmavathi said the power distribution company has arranged an emergency service vehicle exclusively for the Baikampady Industrial Area to attend to complaints round the clock.

Speaking at an interaction programme organised by Kanara Industries Association (KIA) here on August 19, Ms. Padmavathi said MESCOM has been prioritising industry power supply issues. The dedicated emergency response vehicle was one such initiative, she said.

Discussing various issues raised by consumers in the Industrial Area and measures to improve the services, the MD said services were affected during the monsoon this time. Additional personnel, vehicles, and operators to receive complaints were arranged by the power distributor in this regard, she noted.

Ms. Padmavathi admitted providing a separate power corridor to the Industrial Area was difficult as the existing corridor connecting the 110/11 kV Baikampady substation has become congested. MESCOM proposed to replace the 1.2 km underground power cable connecting the BPCL feeder 5 and the Jokatte feeder, she said.

Responding to queries on prepaid meters, the MD said the tender process to procure prepaid meters was in progress. Prepaid meters were being installed for temporary installations and on request to other consumers as per the directive of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission. She responded to some other issues raised by KIA members by addressing them on the spot.

KIA president Arun N. Padiyar, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd., Superintending Engineer Ravi Kamath, MESCOM Chief Finance Officer Maurine D’Souza, KIA past president B.A. Nazeer, Secretary Iqbal and others were present. KIA felicitated Ms. Padmavathi and Mr. Kamath on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.