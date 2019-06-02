Meritorious students to be felicitated: Khader

Toppers in the SSLC examination, from government and private schools, and those who have come up the hard way to clear the examination will be felicitated in a function to be held shortly, said district in-charge Minister U.T. Khader here on Saturday.

In a review meeting of the Education Department, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Y. Shivaramaiah said though the ranking of the district, in terms of overall pass percentage, slipped to seventh, the number of students who failed to pass was lower this year compared to 2018.

Mr. Shivaramaiah said government schools had done well with 86 of them recording a 100% result. In 2018, 66 of them recorded the feat.

As many as two government school students have scored 624 marks. ZP member Shahul Hameed praised the efforts put in by teachers to prepare students for the main and the supplementary SSLC examination.

Headmasters of all government schools who have secured 100 % result will also be felicitated, he said.

Mr. Khader directed Mr. Shivaramaiah to hold a awareness programme for gram panchayat, taluk panchayat, and zilla panchayat members about the nine Karnataka Public Schools opened in the district.

The elected representatives should be told about the norms of admission and facilities available at these schools meant to provide English medium education from classes 1 to 12.