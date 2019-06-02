Mangaluru

Meritorious students to be felicitated: Khader

more-in

Number of those who failed to pass was lower compared to 2018

Toppers in the SSLC examination, from government and private schools, and those who have come up the hard way to clear the examination will be felicitated in a function to be held shortly, said district in-charge Minister U.T. Khader here on Saturday.

In a review meeting of the Education Department, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Y. Shivaramaiah said though the ranking of the district, in terms of overall pass percentage, slipped to seventh, the number of students who failed to pass was lower this year compared to 2018.

Mr. Shivaramaiah said government schools had done well with 86 of them recording a 100% result. In 2018, 66 of them recorded the feat.

As many as two government school students have scored 624 marks. ZP member Shahul Hameed praised the efforts put in by teachers to prepare students for the main and the supplementary SSLC examination.

Headmasters of all government schools who have secured 100 % result will also be felicitated, he said.

Mr. Khader directed Mr. Shivaramaiah to hold a awareness programme for gram panchayat, taluk panchayat, and zilla panchayat members about the nine Karnataka Public Schools opened in the district.

The elected representatives should be told about the norms of admission and facilities available at these schools meant to provide English medium education from classes 1 to 12.

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2019 2:00:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/meritorious-students-to-be-felicitated-khader/article27402526.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story