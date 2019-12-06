Merge Mangaluru railway region with SWR: Forum

The Kukke Shree Subrahmanya-Mangalore Rail Commuters’ Forum, Puttur, has reiterated the demand for merging Mangaluru Railway region with South Western Railway (SWR) and urged the Railway Ministry to include the announcement in the forthcoming Union Budget.

As an alternative, the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL), whose term as a corporation has already expired, may be merged with Indian Railways bringing portions in Goa and Karnataka under SWR with Mangaluru being the new divisional headquarters, while portions in Maharashtra may be merged with Central Railway, forum convener Sudarshan Puttur said in a representation.

Submitting the representation to the Ministry through Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel recently, Mr. Puttur said Mangaluru Railway region’s (21 km) continued administration by Southern Railway through Palakkad Division has no benefit for the development of railway infrastructure in coastal Karnataka.

Hence, it should be brought under SWR in either way suggested, he said.

The forum also demanded priority for doubling the line between Padil and Subrahmanya Road under SWR instead of doubling the Ghat section between Surbahmanya Road and Sakleshpur. Farangipet, Kaniyur and Kodimbala stations under SWR should be redeveloped as full-fledged passenger amenity stations in view of increased number of people using the same while Adarsha Station works at Bantwal should be completed on priority, the Forum said.

The Railways should develop Subrahmanya Road Station as a terminal station and plan its redevelopment under Tourism Station Project.

With regard to train facilities, Mr. Puttur demanded regularising the services of Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Tatkal Express and its extension to Hyderabad via Kalaburagi and Mangaluru Central.

Other demands included extension of Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express to Tirupathi; extension of Howrah-Vasco Express to Mangaluru Central and extension of Madgaon-Mangalur Intercity Express, Bhatkal-Mangaluru Central DEMU Passenger, Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Express and Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Central Maveli Express to Subrahmanya Road Station.