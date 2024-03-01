GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mental health should be viewed as a component of overall well-being, says mental health professional

March 01, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya organised a national conference on “Sustainable well-being: A catalyst towards collective living” in association with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell on Friday.

Speaking after inaugurating the conference here, Rameela Shekhar, mental health professional and trainer at Manashanthi Counselling, Research and Training Centre, Mangaluru, emphasised the importance of promoting sustainability and raising awareness about various aspects of health, particularly mental and psychological well-being.

She highlighted the need to address stigma surrounding mental health, which often prevents individuals from seeking help and leads to long-lasting impacts on individuals, society, and the economy. Ms. Shekhar stressed the significance of mental health professionals in today’s society, especially in the post-pandemic era, and advocated for a shift towards viewing mental health as a component of overall well-being rather than solely focusing on mental illness.

She further underscored the value of sharing personal experiences and using language that is sensitive and supportive when discussing mental health.

Ms. Shekhar’s address highlighted the urgent need for destigmatising mental health issues and fostering a more inclusive and understanding approach towards mental well-being in society.

School vice-principal Jenis Mary emphasised the importance of holistic well-being and togetherness as mentioned in the Holy Scripture.

She said monitoring one’s thoughts was important as they greatly impact the life with an average person having 70 million thoughts a day. One should cultivate positive thinking and analyse how one’s thoughts manifest within oneself. Sustainable behaviour by valuing people, life and resources should be cultivated.

Counselling department Head Rosa Nimmy Mathew spoke about the conference theme.

