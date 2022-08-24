Menhir believed to be of Megalithic period found at Nintikallu in DK

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 24, 2022 23:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The menhir found at Nintikallu in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A menhir believed to be of Megalithic period has been found at Nintikallu in Murulya village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to T. Murugeshi, Associate Professor, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva in Udupi district, it is the first such menhir found so far in Dakshina Kannada. A menhir is a free standing stone, slightly leaning towards the north west.

Megalithic culture is predominantly represented by different types of burials in coastal Karnataka.

The menhir at Ninikallu was found on the left of Dayananda Gowda’s house in the open courtyard. The lower half of the menhir was buried in the recently built round shape concrete platform which is now called as Vanadurga Katte. Presently a female deity is worshipped on the spot, he said in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Menhirs were known by various names like Nilskal, Nintikal, Anekallu, Rakkasakal, Garbinikal, and so on in South India. At Basruru, Nitturu, and Subhasnagara of Udupi district they are particularly known as Garbiniyara kallu.                                                                                                                                                                        The menhir found in Ninktikallu is an undressed natural stone of about 10 feet in height. It closely resembles the menhir found at Siddalingapura in Kodagu and Nilskal in Shivamogga, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Quoting Mr. Gowda the researcher said that while digging for construction around the stone,  the workers found red potteries of thick section on the spot. “It is very clear that the place Nintikallu got its name from this menhir as we have seen in the case of Nilskal. Nilskal in Hosangar taluk of the Shivamogga district also got its name by a number of huge upright standing stones,” the professor said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app