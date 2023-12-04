Members of VHP and affiliated organisations start preparating for Ram Temple consecration

December 04, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and its affiliated organisations in Mangaluru on Monday, December 4, started the process of handing over “Mantrakshate” which is brought from Ayodhya, to every Hindu household in Dakshina Kannada district, and invited them for the religious congregation at local temples on January 22 when Lord Ram statue will be consecrated in Ayodhya.

At a function organised by the Manglauru unit of Shrirama Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust at Balambhat hall in Mangaluru, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Karnataka Pranata Saha Karyavahak P.S. Prakash said all activists should start visiting every Hindu house in the region between January 1, 2024 and January 15, 2024 to give “Mantrakshata” sent from Ayodhya. Every member of these families should be called to the temple in the vicinity on January 22, when Bhajans and other religious activities will be held all through the day to mark the consecration ceremony. In the evening, oil lamps will be lit outside the houses and arati will be done, Mr. Prakash.

“Consecration of Lord Ram’s statute in Ayodhya a momentous occasion for all the devotees,” Mr. Prakash said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader M.B. Puranik recalled days since 1984 when VHP and other units took up the fight to reclaim the land where temple of Lord Ram had been brought down. The present BJP government has reclaimed the land and is building the temple, which meets the aspirations of many devotees. “We cannot visit Ayodhya and physically witness the consecration ceremony. We can be in our places and pray,” he said. People need to follow ideals of Lord Ram to make the country ‘Rama Rajya’, he added.

Vidyendra Tirtha Swami of Chitrapura Mutt also spoke. A batch of three activists from areas in Mangaluru namely Kadri, Shakti Nagar, Katipalla, Surathkal, Kavoor, Kodikal, Mangaladevi, and Kannur were called on stage and each of them was given a pot containing “Matrakshate”. Activists carried these pots on their heads and visited Sharavu Mahaganapathy and a few other temples before taking the pots to their areas for house-to-house distribution of ‘Matrakshate’.