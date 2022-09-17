Members of Muslim Aikyata Vedike protests against discrimination by Karnataka govt.

It is biased and not transparent in conducting investigation into the recent murders of three youths in DK, they say

Muslim Aikyata Vedike of Surathkal staged a protest in the city on Friday stating that Karnataka government is biased and not transparent in conducting investigation into the recent murders of three youths in Dakshina Kannada.

The Vedike said that the government handed over the investigation into the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettar, aged 32 years, at Bellare to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been invoked in the particular case. But it did not do so while dealing with the murder cases of 19-year-old Mohammed Masood, near Bellare and 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil at Surathkal. The other two murders too should be handed over to the NIA, it said.

It said that there was discrimination in the distribution of compensation to the families of the victims. The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave away compensation amount only to family members of Praveen Nettaru, while neglecting family members of Masood and Fazil. This not only goes against the ideals of Indian Constitution but has brought disrepute to the secular image of citizens of Dakshina Kannada, it said.

The Vedike further said that the Chief Minister is not following the “Raja Dharma” and hence, he should resign. Earlier, during his visit to Mangaluru, he had made a provocative statement that “there will be reaction for every action.” It has given scope for the resumption of communal hatered in the district, it said.

Many Muslim organisations including the Popular Front of India, Sunni Students Federation, Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Muslim Organisations’ Federation joined in the protest.

K. Ashraf, president, Muslim Organisations’ Federation, said that if the government did not provide justice different Muslim organisations will lay siege to Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.