Members of MGM College Arts Club enact street play to create voter awareness in Udupi

April 25, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

Members of MGM College Arts Club staged a street play, Naanu Mattu Nanna Matha Maaratakkhlla, by Ramanji Namma Bhoomi as a part of voter awareness programme on Wednesday, April 24, at MGM College, Udupi.

The Udupi District Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation Committee and the College Arts Club had organised Voting and Voter Awareness Festival on the College premises.

Launching the programme, Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO and SVEEP Committee president Prateek Bayal everyone, particularly the young, should exercise the franchise. Only through voting, could one make democracy successful, he said.

Human Rights Protection Forum Convener Raveendranath Shanbhag said voting is not just the right of every citizen, but is also a duty. People are gradually realising this, he said adding they are electing competent representatives. Everyone should cherish the right by exercising the franchise, Dr. Shanbhag added.

Arts Club convener K. Vidyanath administered the voting pledge. The street play is written and directed by College alumnus Ramanji Namma Bhoomi. Club members Pallavi Kodagu, Latha, Eshani, S. Sakshi, Harsha Gowda, Rohith, Prajwal, Vaishnavi Pai, Jyothsna, Vindhya, Nithin, Aditya, Nikhil, Sumukha, Prashanth, S. Ajith, Saknda, Vinyas Pai and Roshan Gowda enacted the play.

College Principal Lakshminarayana Karanth, MGM Evening College Principal Devidas S. Naik, District Institute of Education and Training Vice Principal Ashok Kamath and others were present.

