Members of KUPMA meet B.C. Nagesh to discuss on educational issues

February 10, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of KUPMA submitted a memorandum to B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education during a meeting in Bengaluru on Friday, February 10. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the newly formed Karnataka Unaided PU College Managements Association (KUPMA) on Friday, February 10, met School Education and Literacy Minster B.C. Nagesh in Bengaluru and discussed various issues related to Pre-University (PU) education, the KUPMA said in a press release..

The Association said the members have appraised the Minister about the need for the PU Department to consult KUPMA before finalising the calendar of events that is released at the start of new academic year. In the interest of students, the dates of preparatory and annual examinations and of Common Entrance Test should be finalised after speaking to KUPMA members.

Applications for opening new PU College or for opening new department in a PU College should be proceeded and disposed two months before the start of the academic year. Using services of expert lecturers for framing the question papers of first and second year PU courses will help prevent errors and confusion. The department should consider holding state level extra curricular competitions for PU students, the KUPMA said.

