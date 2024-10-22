GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Members of Jadkal, Keradi gram panchayats in Udupi district boycott Council byelection

Published - October 22, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
All the 18 members of the Jadkal Gram Panchayat refrained from voting process demanding exclusion of their panchayat from the purview of Kasturirangan Committee Report.

All the 18 members of the Jadkal Gram Panchayat refrained from voting process demanding exclusion of their panchayat from the purview of Kasturirangan Committee Report. | Photo Credit: UMESHS S. SHETTIGAR

All 18 members, including nine men and an equal number of women, of Jadkal Gram Panchayat in Byndoor taluk and all 14 members, including seven men and seven women, of Keradi Gram Panchayat in Kundapur taluk – all in Udupi district – did not vote in the byelection held to the Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities’ constituency, including Udupi district, on Monday.

It is to register their protest against any move of the government bringing their villages under the purview of implementing the recommendations of Kasturirangan Committee Report on the Western Ghats.

In Chittor Gram Panchayat in Kundapur taluk, two members of a total eight members voted in the afternoon, reports reaching here said.

It may be mentioned here that the Jadkal Mudur Grama Hitarakshana Samiti of Byndoor taluk staged a dharna in front of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office last month urging the government to keep human habitations out of the purview of the report while implementing the recommendations of the high-level working group led by the senior scientist who headed the ISRO.

The samiti, which termed the report as unscientific, said people living in 37 villages of Udupi district will be affected if the recommendations are implemented in toto as the villages fell under the ecologically sensitive area.

The polling officials in the two polling stations (Jadkal and Keradi Gram Panchayats) waited till 4 p.m. but none of the members of the panchayats turned up .

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Udupi and Assistant Returning Officer G.S. Mamathadevi had appealed to the members not to boycott the byelection.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.