Members of BJP Mahila Morcha protest against increase in milk prices

Members of BJP Mangaluru City South Mahila Morcha distributed black tea to people near mini-Vidhana Soudha here on Monday, July 1, while protesting against hike in milk prices by the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

They registered their protest by giving tea to people without adding milk.

Speaking on the occasion, Poornima, Secretary of Dakshina Kannada district unit of the party and a former Deputy Mayor, said that milk prices have been hiked unscientifically.

ADVERTISEMENT

She alleged that ever since the Congress government took over prices of essential commodities have gone up with the middle class and poor suffering a lot.

Manjula Rao, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of Mahila Morcha, said that the Congress government, which came to power by announcing guarantees, has given an additional guarantee of a price rise to people. It has made the life of people miserable. Women will teach a lesson to the government in the coming days.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, said that milk prices have increased twice in the past year. However, the government is not transferring the money collected by consumers to dairy farmers in the form of incentives. The government owed a huge amount of incentives to dairy farmers for a long time. The KMF should make it clear what happened to the “excess” money collected by consumers.

The MLA alleged that the government is looting people by hiking milk prices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.