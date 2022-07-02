Mega Yogathon in Udupi district for three days from August 12

Udupi district administration will organise a three-day Yogathon in the district from August 12, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.

It is to create awareness among people on the importance and health benefits of yoga, he said.

At a preparatory meeting called by him in Udupi on Friday, he said that 10,000 people will be trained in doing yoga as part of the Yogathon. The training has been aimed at making people consider yoga as part of their daily activity and keep themselves physically and mentally fit. Each participant will be issued a certificate.

Mr. Rao asked the authorities concerned to identify suitable places to train people and take the help of educational institutes, yoga organisations, voluntary organisations, and students to make the Yogathon a success.

People can register for the Yogathon online through register@yogathon2022.com. Offline registration can be done in the respective places where the Yogathon will be conducted, he said.

He asked the authorities concerned to take the help of school and college principals and identify yoga instructors and teachers to train people. Transportation arrangement should also be made to places where the Yogathon will be held.

He said that 25 years are being completed since Udupi became an independent district. Government departments should organise special programmes to mark the occasion.