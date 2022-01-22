Mega vaccination drive in Mangaluru on Jan. 22

MANGALURU

22 January 2022 00:18 IST

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will conduct a mega vaccination drive against COVID-19 in the city on Saturday, according to its Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

The vaccination will be held across 39 centres, including 10 urban primary healthcare centres (UPHCs), malls, public spaces, and markets, he said in a press release.

He appealed to the people and citizen welfare organisations to convince unvaccinated people and encourage them to visit the vaccination sites.

Mobile vaccination facility is also available on request. Contact ward COVID nodal officer, UPHC nodal officer, UPHC medical officer or MCC COVID nodal officer to avail of the facility, he said.

Mr. Sridhar said that it had been noted that 50% of the unvaccinated population in Dakshina Kannada resides in the jurisdiction of the corporation. The Government had taken serious cognisance of the unvaccinated population in MCC limits.

As per the Government Order, citizens who have not received first and second doses of the vaccine must be identified and vaccinated.

To weaken the impact of the third wave and protect the elderly, medical staff and COVID warriors everyone must be vaccinated. It had also been mandated that all COVID warriors must receive the booster dose, the Commissioner said.