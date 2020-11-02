Mega sea food parks proposed in two coastal districts

A group singing the Nada Geethe during the Rajyotsava celebrations at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Sunday.

02 November 2020 00:48 IST

The facility coming up in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada will have cold storage and mechanisms for preparing value-added products

Mega sea food parks, which provide facilities for processing fish food, their preservation and value addition, will come up in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada under the Pradhan Mantri Matsaya Sampada Yojana, said Minister for Fisheries, Ports, Inland Water Transport and Muzrai Kota Srinivasa Poojary here on Sunday.

Speaking at the Rajyotsava celebrations at the Nehru Maidan, Mr. Poojary said that each food park will be set up at an the estimated cost of ₹ 100 crore. He told reporters later that a search is on for identifying land. “We are looking on 80 acres of land in Niddodi near Moodbidri and also a place in Puttur taluk for the park in Dakshina Kannada. It will be finalised in another 20 days,” he said.

Mr. Poojary said apart from fish processing units, each mega food park will have cold storage facility and mechanisms for preparing value added products. “Only wealthy fishermen have these facilities now. At these food parks, small time fishermen can make use of the cold storage facilities,” he said.

The parks in the two districts will be set up on a pilot basis and more such parks will be set up in other parts of the State later, he said.

The fishermen have shown interest in cage cultivation of fish in the backwaters. As many as 200 fishermen turned up for the training programme held in Mangaluru, while 425 fishermen turned up for the programme held in Udupi. The State Government gives ₹ 2 lakh subsidy for each fisherman for adopting cage cultivation. The State Government has set a target of creating self employment of 10,000 youths through such cultivation, he said.

The State Government is setting up Matsya Darshini in all the 198 wards of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. As financial incentive, the Government is issuing Kisan Credit Cards to fishermen, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Poojary hoisted the national flag and reviewed the ceremonial parade by the police. He presented a laptop each to Shaivi B, Geeta H and Sweeta, who are the three students from Kannada medium who topped in the recently held SSLC examination. He presented district Rajyotsava awards to 40 persons including writer A.V. Navada, physican U.V. Shenoy, artiste Chandrashekar Hegde Puttur, Yakshagana artiste Ganesh Kolekady, cyber security expert Ananth Prabhu G, Actor Chaitanya Mani B and journalists B.T. Ranjan Shenoy and Srinivas Nayak Indaje.