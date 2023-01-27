Mega agri-machinery fair and dream house exhibition to mark Campco’s Golden Jubilee celebrations

January 27, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Arecanut and Coca Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd., (CAMPCO), established in 1973, will celebrate the Golden Jubilee of its formation from February 10 to 12 in Puttur, said Cooperative’s president A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi on Friday, January 27.

Mr. Kodgi told reporters here that Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah was expected to attend the celebrations on February 11. He would lay the foundation stone for the proposed Agri Mall on one acre land near the Mahammaya Temple and digitally inaugurate the coconut processing plant (coconut oil Kalpa) at the chocolate factory premises in Puttur and the godown at Bhadravathi.

The celebrations would feature mega agricultural machinery fair as well as dream house exhibition. Being organised on the Puttur Vivekananda Engineering College premises in association with the Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha and Arecanut Research and Development Foundation, the exhibition would feature over 300 stalls under various categories. Campco had organised four such exhibitions, starting from 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2019.

This year’s exhibition, Mr. Kodgi said, would feature latest agricultural machinery from India and abroad, self-made machines by innovative and progressive farmers, seminars on modern agricultural technology, display of medicinal and other plants etc.

On the other hand, the dream house exhibition was being conducted with an objective of bringing the latest technology of construction to the common man.

Late Varanashi Subraya Bhat along with like-minded people founded Campco on July 11, 1973, to help arecanut growers to come out of the marketing crisis that was witnessed during 1970-71, Mr. Kodgi said. Campco now has 1.3 lakh members and conducts ₹3,000 crore business annually. It earned a net profit of ₹63 crore last fiscal.

Campco functionaries Krishnaprasad Madthila, Keshava Bhat, Dayananda Hegde, Mahesh Chowta, Managing Directgor H.M. Krishna Kumar and others were present.