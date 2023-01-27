ADVERTISEMENT

Mega agri-machinery fair and dream house exhibition to mark Campco’s Golden Jubilee celebrations

January 27, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The cooperative to organise the celebrations in Puttur from February 10 to 12

The Hindu Bureau

CAMPCO president A. Krishor Kumar Kodgi speaking at a press conference, in Mangaluru on Friday, January 27. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Central Arecanut and Coca Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd., (CAMPCO), established in 1973, will celebrate the Golden Jubilee of its formation from February 10 to 12 in Puttur, said Cooperative’s president A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi on Friday, January 27.

Mr. Kodgi told reporters here that Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah was expected to attend the celebrations on February 11. He would lay the foundation stone for the proposed Agri Mall on one acre land near the Mahammaya Temple and digitally inaugurate the coconut processing plant (coconut oil Kalpa) at the chocolate factory premises in Puttur and the godown at Bhadravathi.

The celebrations would feature mega agricultural machinery fair as well as dream house exhibition. Being organised on the Puttur Vivekananda Engineering College premises in association with the Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha and Arecanut Research and Development Foundation, the exhibition would feature over 300 stalls under various categories. Campco had organised four such exhibitions, starting from 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This year’s exhibition, Mr. Kodgi said, would feature latest agricultural machinery from India and abroad, self-made machines by innovative and progressive farmers, seminars on modern agricultural technology, display of medicinal and other plants etc.

On the other hand, the dream house exhibition was being conducted with an objective of bringing the latest technology of construction to the common man.

Late Varanashi Subraya Bhat along with like-minded people founded Campco on July 11, 1973, to help arecanut growers to come out of the marketing crisis that was witnessed during 1970-71, Mr. Kodgi said. Campco now has 1.3 lakh members and conducts ₹3,000 crore business annually. It earned a net profit of ₹63 crore last fiscal.

Campco functionaries Krishnaprasad Madthila, Keshava Bhat, Dayananda Hegde, Mahesh Chowta, Managing Directgor H.M. Krishna Kumar and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US