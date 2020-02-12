Meeting on water scarcity in Udupi

A meeting to deal with water scarcity in Udupi city and its surrounding villages during the summer was held at the municipal council hall here on Tuesday.
A press release issued here said that K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, chaired the meeting. Mr. Bhat said that hydraulic gates should be installed at Baje dam against the Swarna at Baje village, from where water is supplied to the city.
It was decided to use open wells and borewells in the city to meet water needs. It was also decided to divide the city into zones and supply water to each zone once in three days on a trial basis. A detailed project report would be sought from the officers of the Karnataka Urban Development and Coastal Environment Management Project (KUDCEMP) on water shortage and problems related to water distribution in the city, Mr. Bhat said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.