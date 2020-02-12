Mangaluru

Meeting on water scarcity in Udupi

Municipal councillors participating in a meeting on the drinking water problem in Udupi on Tuesday.

Municipal councillors participating in a meeting on the drinking water problem in Udupi on Tuesday.  

A meeting to deal with water scarcity in Udupi city and its surrounding villages during the summer was held at the municipal council hall here on Tuesday.

A press release issued here said that K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, chaired the meeting. Mr. Bhat said that hydraulic gates should be installed at Baje dam against the Swarna at Baje village, from where water is supplied to the city.

It was decided to use open wells and borewells in the city to meet water needs. It was also decided to divide the city into zones and supply water to each zone once in three days on a trial basis. A detailed project report would be sought from the officers of the Karnataka Urban Development and Coastal Environment Management Project (KUDCEMP) on water shortage and problems related to water distribution in the city, Mr. Bhat said.

