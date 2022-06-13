Meeting next week to ensure coordination among officials

Minister V. Sunil Kumar chairs review meeting of city corporation

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar speaking to reporters after a review meeting of the city corporation in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister V. Sunil Kumar chairs review meeting of city corporation

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Monday said that he will call for a meeting of State-level officials of agencies executing various development works next week to ensure coordination while undertaking works.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting of officials and elected representatives of Mangaluru City Corporation here, Mr. Kumar said that senior officials, particularly from GAIL Gas, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) and Karnataka Urban Development and Coastal Management Project (KUDCEMP), will be called for the meeting on June 23 and 24.

Before the meeting, the Minister will take the officials for a spot visit wherever the agencies are executing works in the corporation limits to examine how coordination among themselves can be ensured.

He said that several development works under different grants are being undertaken in the city and the works should not affect public life because of lack of coordination. Mr. Kumar admitted that people have been affected to some extent because of lack of coordination at present.

The city is expected to receive fresh grants for development works under the 15th Finance Commission and Mahatma Gandhi Vikasa Yojane. These works should be undertaken block-wise and only after completing the works in one block, the other block should be taken up to avoid inconvenience to the public, Mr. Kumar said, as having told the officials.

Officials should ensure that the ongoing works should not further affect public life by way of damaged roads and artificial floods during the monsoon.

Mr. Kumar said that works on Kankanady, Kadri and Surathkal markets are under way. He has told the officials to ensure that the first phase is completed by December and be inaugurated by then. Work on the electric crematorium at Surathkal too should start immediately and get completed by November.

The Minister has told officials to hasten revenue collection and if necessary, by hiring additional personnel.

Mayor Premananda Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Chairperson Ravishankar Mijar, Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and others were present.