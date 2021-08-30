Meeting next month on fee hike for engineering courses

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said here on Monday that the government will hold a meeting in the second week of September to discuss the demand of private engineering college managements to hike fees.

Replying to a question at a press conference in Mangalore University, the Minister said that fees of engineering courses have not been revised for the last three years. Private college managements are saying that the government is showing discriminatory attitude by allowing the fees of medical and dental courses revised every year. Hence, they also should be allowed to revise fees. Their demand will be discussed next month.

To another question, the Minister said that the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in the State will not undermine languages other than Kannada in higher education. Learning Kannada as a language has been made mandatory for the first two years. In addition, students will be given an option of selecting any other language as an open elective. Hence, other languages too will get their due importance.

He said that it is not right on the part of some organisations or parties simply making a blanket statement that NEP has been saffronised. It is not proper to oppose the policy just for the sake of doing so. “There is nothing in the policy which is anti-student. Everything is student-centric and student-friendly,” he said.

“Let the critics show any one point which is not in the interest of students,” he said.

He said that those who have taken vaccination against COVID-19 can attend offline classes. Those who have not taken it yet can attend online classes till they get vaccinated. All teaching and non-teaching staff should go to colleges and universities only after getting themselves vaccinated.

Dr. Narayan said that all universities should take necessary steps to make their campus safe for students by ensuring proper security. They should make use of technology, such as installation of CCTV cameras, to monitor security measures.