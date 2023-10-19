Meeting held to analyse situation of 274 children with disabilities from Kundapura and Byndoor taluks

October 19, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The situation of 274 children with disabilities from 44 gram panchayats of Kundapura and Byndoor taluks were analysed during the consultative meeting held recently at taluk panchayat hall, in Kundapura, of Udupi district.

The meeting was organised by Concerned for Working Children, Kundapura. A. Kiran Kumar Kodagi, Kundapura MLA, and Gururaj Shetty Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, participated in the programme.

Parents of more than 150 of children with disabilities participated in programme and shared their concerns. Pointing to difficulty in getting therapy treatments at the government health facilities, parents said services of therapist in Hemmadi health centre in Kundapura taluk is available three days in a week. It is difficult to bring their children to this centre from far away panchayats namely Hengavalli, Keradi and Hallihole for the treatment. As travel expenses will be too much, there are chances of parents not continuing with the therapy as they cannot afford it, parents pointed.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Nagabhushan Udupa suggested to use of 108 ambulances for such travel.

M.M. Kripa, coordinator, Concerned for Working Children, expressed the need of mechanism to reach out on time to beneficiaries all supportive schemes, facilities and information.

