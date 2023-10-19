HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meeting held to analyse situation of 274 children with disabilities from Kundapura and Byndoor taluks

The meeting has been organised by Concerned for Working Children, Kundapura

October 19, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, (second from left) and A. Kiran Kumar Kodagi, Kundapura MLA, (third from left) participated in the meeting organised recently in Kundapura by Concerned for Working Children to analyse situation of 274 disabled children from Kundapura and Byndoor taluks of Udupi district.

Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, (second from left) and A. Kiran Kumar Kodagi, Kundapura MLA, (third from left) participated in the meeting organised recently in Kundapura by Concerned for Working Children to analyse situation of 274 disabled children from Kundapura and Byndoor taluks of Udupi district. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The situation of 274 children with disabilities from 44 gram panchayats of Kundapura and Byndoor taluks were analysed during the consultative meeting held recently at taluk panchayat hall, in Kundapura, of Udupi district.

The meeting was organised by Concerned for Working Children, Kundapura. A. Kiran Kumar Kodagi, Kundapura MLA, and Gururaj Shetty Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, participated in the programme.

Parents of more than 150 of children with disabilities participated in programme and shared their concerns. Pointing to difficulty in getting therapy treatments at the government health facilities, parents said services of therapist in Hemmadi health centre in Kundapura taluk is available three days in a week. It is difficult to bring their children to this centre from far away panchayats namely Hengavalli, Keradi and Hallihole for the treatment. As travel expenses will be too much, there are chances of parents not continuing with the therapy as they cannot afford it, parents pointed.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Nagabhushan Udupa suggested to use of 108 ambulances for such travel.

M.M. Kripa, coordinator, Concerned for Working Children, expressed the need of mechanism to reach out on time to beneficiaries all supportive schemes, facilities and information.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.