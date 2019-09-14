Meet focuses on bridging gapin tackling parasitic diseases

The two-day 13th annual conference of Indian Academy of Tropical Parasitology, “TROPACON 2019”, organised by the Department of Microbiology, Kasturba Medical College, was held here recently. A press release here said that the theme of the conference, “Targeting Parasites: Improving old methods and developing new strategies”, focused on bridging the gap between older and newer techniques to target and eliminate parasitic diseases as the field of medical parasitology is undergoing dramatic changes in diagnostics, treatment and vaccine research.

Organising committee chairman Kiran Chawla and secretary Vinay Khanna put together a schedule covering the recent updates in epidemiology, clinical perspectives and diagnostics in both adult and paediatric parasitic diseases.

H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, was the chief guest at the inaugural function. Subhash Chandra Parija, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry, and president of Indian Academy of Tropical Parasitology (IATP), addressed the gathering.

Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute, Chennai, Poornima Baliga B., Pro-Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Chiranjay Mukhopadhay, Associate Dean, KMC, Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent, Kasturba Hospital, and Ujjala Ghoshal, Secretary, IATP, were present.