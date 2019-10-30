Meenakaliya residents seek FoB near Panambur railway yard

Like other residents in the area, Hariyappa Saliyan, an elderly shopkeeper in Meenakaliya Baikampady, has been forced to crawl beneath stationary goods trains at Panambur Railway Yard and reach Panambur, for the last several years.

He is happy that a representation has been made to MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel about the plight of the residents.

“We have been having this problem of easy access to Panambur for over several years. We will be happy if Mr. Kateel intervenes and works to have a foot overbridge (FoB) near the yard,” he said. “I hope he (Mr. Kateel) understands our plight, which is going to increase with the proposed closure of the road that we have been using for years to reach Panambur,” said Mr. Saliyan.

Residents of Meenakaliya Baikampady — a majority of whom are fishermen — have been using the road passing across the railway yard to reach Panambur.

The residents face a problem when goods trains remain stationary at the yard for hours to load and unload. They are forced to crawl beneath wagons or climb them to reach the other side.

“We have been making the demand for a FoB, but the demand has not been answered either by the New Mangalore Port Trust or the Railways,” said Yatish Baikampady, Chief Executive Officer of Panambur Beach Development Project.

There are more than 10,000 people residing in Meenakaliya that has two schools, five anganwadis, and two community halls. The other road that the residents can use is the circuitous four-lane concrete road connecting the area with Baikampady APMC Market.

“These residents have been promised easy access to Panambur and authorities should provide it,” Mr. Baikampady said, and added that the FoB was needed for safe exit for residents in case of natural calamity.

In a memorandum submitted to Mr. Kateel a few days ago, residents objected to the proposed closure of the road to facilitate mechanised handling of coal that has commenced at NMPT.

The residents said authorities cannot close road without making provision for an over-bridge. They asked Mr. Kateel to intervene in the issue and provide relief to residents.