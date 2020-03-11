Medical test report of passenger awaited

The throat swabs of the 35-year-old person who had left the Government Wenlock Hospital here in the early hours of Monday refusing to undergo tests for suspected COVID-19 have been sent for tests to the Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, according to officials in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The person from Dubai arrived by a flight here on Sunday evening. The man, a native of Talapady, was found to have had fever during checking at the airport. Though he was taken to Wenlock Hospital, he left the hospital with his relatives after writing down a note in the hospital’s case diary refusing to undergo tests. Later, he was traced to a house in Vitla late on Monday.

Now, he has been quarantined at the government hospital in Bantwal, officials said and added that he did not have fever on Tuesday.

A team of officials from the District Disease Surveillance Office, along with the police, had searched for him after he left the hospital here.

The throat swabs sent to Hassan will be tested for both COVID-19 and H1N1. The VRDL in Hassan is among the few government laboratories that have been authorised to test for COVID-19 and HINI since Tuesday.