Medical student, two others arrested

April 14, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The city police arrested three persons, including a medical student, for alleged illegal possession of 5.4 kg of cannabis.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Prajwal Finehas, 26, who hails from Bidar, Druva Shetty,19, from Sakaleshpur of Hassan district, and Shivani, 22, from Kulai in Mangaluru.

On a tip-off to Mangaluru South police sub-inspector Sheetal Alaguru, the police said they arrested Finehas. Based on Finehas’s information, the police arrested the two other accused persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Finehas procured cannabis from Maharashtra and gave it Shetty and Shivani, who sold it to medical and other college students. Finehas has been booked by Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime police in 2021 for alleged illegal possession of MDMA and cannabis, the police said.