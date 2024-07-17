Medical shops in Udupi district told not to sell paracetamol without prescription

The Assistant Drug Controller of Udupi has asked medical shop owners in Udupi district not to sell paracetamol tablets and antibiotic medicines without prescription from doctors.

The official said in a release that dengue cases are on the rise in the district. In such a situation, patients having fever resorting to self-medication may lead to health complications. Hence, medicines should be sold only with prescription of doctors.

The Assistant Drug Controller asked blood banks to keep the list of blood donors ready and get blood as per the need to ensure there is no shortage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.