Medical shops in Udupi district told not to sell paracetamol without prescription

The Assistant Drug Controller of Udupi has asked medical shop owners in Udupi district not to sell paracetamol tablets and antibiotic medicines without prescription from doctors.

The official said in a release that dengue cases are on the rise in the district. In such a situation, patients having fever resorting to self-medication may lead to health complications. Hence, medicines should be sold only with prescription of doctors.

The Assistant Drug Controller asked blood banks to keep the list of blood donors ready and get blood as per the need to ensure there is no shortage.