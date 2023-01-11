Medical officer, surgeon among 10 arrested on charge of cannabis consumption and peddling

January 11, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) personnel of Mangaluru City Police have arrested 10 persons, including an overseas citizen of India, a medical surgeon and a medical officer, MBBS interns and dental students on the charge of consuming and peddling cannabis (marijuana, ganja), and seized 2 kg of the narcotic substance. Of the 10 arrested, four were women.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Wednesday that CCB Inspector of Police H.M. Shyam Sundar and team initially arrested Neel Kishorilal Ramji Sha, 38, on January 7. An overseas citizen of India, Sha has enrolled as a student in a prominent dental college in Mangaluru for the last 15 years.

The police recovered 2 kg of ganja worth ₹50,000, two mobile phones, a toy pistol, a dagger, ₹7,000 and a digital weighing scale from him. Holding UK citizenship, Sha allegedly dealt with cannabis and other narcotic substances from his rented apartment on Bunts Hostel Road. Sha reportedly gave more details about his activities during his three-day police custody, including those involved in cannabis consumption and peddling that led to more arrests on Tuesday.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Mohammed Rauf alias Gouse, 34, from Maripalla near Bantwal, alleged drug peddler; Dr. Sameer from Kerala, medical officer, KMC Hospital-Attavara; Dr. Nadiya Siraj from Kerala, 24, medical intern, KMC Mangaluru; Dr. Manimaran Mutthu from Tamil Nadu, 28, medical surgeon, KMC, Manipal; Varshini Prathi from Andhra Pradesh, 26, medical intern, KMC-Mangaluru; Dr. Bhanu Dhahiya from Chandigarh, 27, 3rd year MD (Psychiatry), Yenepoya Medical College, Deralakatte; Riya Chadda from Chandigarh, 22, BDS final year, KMC, Mangaluru; Dr. Kshithij Gupta from Delhi, 25, 3rd MS (Ortho), KMC-Mangaluru and Ira Basin from Pune, 23, 4th year MBBS, KMC-Mangaluru. All the accused, charged under the NDPS Act, were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate on Tuesday and were remanded in two-day police custody.

Mr. Kumar said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar would lead the further investigation through Mr. Shyam Sundar to go to the roots of cannabis and other substances peddling network. A few of the arrested were close associates of peddlers and were allegedly into consumption of other substances, including MDMA, besides cannabis. They resided in various paying guest accommodations, apartments and hostels in the city.