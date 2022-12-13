Medical intern dies in road accident

December 13, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 22-year-old MBBS student, who was doing his internship in a city hospital, died while his classmate was injured after the two fell from a motorcycle in Madaka, near Kuttar, under Ullal police station limits in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Mangaluru South traffic police gave the name of deceased as Nishanth, 22, a native of Yeshwantapur in Bengaluru. Injured person, Shabeer, a native of Bidar, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The police said Nishanth and Shabeer finished their MBBS in Kanachur Medical College and were in the second year of their internship. The two were staying in an apartment in Kuttar.

Around midnight on Monday, the two left in a motorcycle which Nishanth was riding. Nishanth reportedly lost control over the motorcycle after encountering a road hump and the two fell off. Passersby noticed the injured around 1 a.m. and shifted them to the nearby hospital. Nishanth was declared dead.