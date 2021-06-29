Medical college booked

The Mulki Police have filed a case against Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Deralakatte, on the charge of violating lockdown norms by taking a group of women from a locality in Mulki on the college bus to the institute on Sunday night.

The case was registered following a complaint by a resident of K.S. Rao Nagar in Lingappayya Kadu of Mulki.

According to the complaint, a good number of women of the locality were found sitting on the bus that belonged to the institute at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

When the complainant enquired with the bus driver and a few nurses on the bus, they told him that they had come there on the instruction of Nawaz, a manager of the institute, and were taking women for vaccination at the institute on Monday. The hospital personnel did not produce any document related to vaccination of the women, the complainant said.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that the complainant and other persons, including a few members of the local panchayat, reported the matter to the police. The police registered a case under provisions of Section 269 of the Indian Penal Code and also under provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act.