Media should not publish details that identify minor sexual assault victims: Judge

Media organisations can be booked if they publish any details leading to identification of minor sexual assault victims, said Udupi Fast Track Sessions Court-1 (POCSO) Judge Shrinivasa Suvarna in Udupi on Tuesday.

Speaking a workshop on the ‘POCSO Act and Media’ organised by Udupi Union of Working Journalists, Mr. Suvarna said the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provides special facilities for exual assault victims who are minors. These victims have to be inquired by women police officers and should examined by women health care staff. Under no circumstances should victims be brought before public. If the minor gets pregnant, the concerned healthcare professional or any other official in knowledge of the development should bring it to the knowledge of the police.

The inquiry in a POCSO case should be completed in a month and the whole case should end in a year. Despite provisions to safeguard women’s safety, it is unfortunate to see increase in instances on attacks on women, the Judge added.

Member Secretary of Udupi District Legal Services Authority S. Sharmila and Special Public Prosecutor of POSCO Court Y.T. Raghavendra also spoke. Udupi Union President Rajesh Shetty Alevoor and other office-bearers were present.