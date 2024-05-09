ADVERTISEMENT

Media should exercise caution in usage of words, says P.L. Dharma

Published - May 09, 2024 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma on Thursday said the media should be careful about the usage of words as they have the capability to build a good society encompassing all the evils in society.

He was speaking after presenting the Pa Go (Padyana Gopalakrishna Bhat) Award instituted by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists to journalist K.M. Ismail Kandakare here. Media that could form a model society should create more academic awareness among the young generation, Mr. Dharma felt.

The award has been instituted in memory of the late Bhat, who was a journalist.

Senior journalist Chidambara Baikampady recalled his association with the late Bhat and said journalists should work in the present having knowledge of the past for a better future. Mr. Kandakere said the media should focus more on issues concerning rural India.

Union president Srinivas Nayak Indaje and others were present.

