Media duty-bound to hold officials accountable while not being overly pessimistic about pace of transformation, says Malini Parthasarathy of The Hindu Group

Malini Parthasarathy (2nd from right), Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt. Ltd. at the 13th M.V. Kamath Endowment lecture in Manipal Institute of Communication, under Manipal Academy of Higher Education, in Manipal on October 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

News media and journalists will retain public trust in journalism in the digital age by staying true to cardinal principles and telling the truth as transparently as possible, without bias and fear, said Malini Parthasarathy, chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt. Ltd., in Manipal on Wednesday October 19.

Delivering the 13th M.V. Kamath endowment lecture, organised by the Manipal Institute of Communication of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), on the topic ‘Retaining public trust in journalism in the digital age’, she said, “By virtue of our wide reach to our audience in a democratic society, it is indeed our duty to hold public officials accountable while not being overly pessimistic about the pace of transformation…

“We must ensure that we are not ostriches in the sand, and that we are on top of the rapidly changing technology environment. We should function with the latest tools of digital technology even as we engage intelligently with media platforms, ensuring our brands stay connected with our audiences online and offline...”

Public scepticism about news and media organisations

Ms. Parthasarathy said that it is a sad fact that, over the decades, while digital technology has become a way of life and is a principal disseminator of news content, public scepticism about news and media organisations is becoming more pronounced.

“...Legacy brands, including ours, need to reckon with this relentless reality of digital technology becoming the main disseminator of content for consumers and thereby creating a connect with the users, shaping news content to align with the preferences of these consumers…,” Ms. Parthasarathy said.

The gap that is emerging between the old modes of journalism and the new media platforms is also eroding public trust in the news industry, with social media appropriating the role of the arbiter of the trustworthiness and credibility of news content and content providers, in other words, news organisations.

“...Unlike in past decades, when star editors were able to fascinate their reading public with their analyses and punditry, and when readers were in thrall to editorialists offering judgement, savouring the news reports on every page of the newspaper, now we are faced with a young, aspirational, and globally minded audience that wants to be informed rather than educated...”

Digital disruption and a noisy social media do complicate and undermine the relationship that audiences have with the news media. But the challenge worldwide, and in India in particular, has been the increasingly stressful pressure on the media and the public discourse both by the authorities and political parties.

‘Social media sites have become battlegrounds for contests between political parties’

Ms. Parthasarathy, also Director, Editorial Strategy, The Hindu, said that social media sites have become battlegrounds for contests between political parties, with the media becoming a hapless protagonist in these unsavoury propaganda wars, with their news content being used as cannon fodder for sparking new political controversies, and in the process of trying to take down the opposing political view, the media gets dragged into these controversies, sometimes losing its sheen and gravitas.

“...Finally, does our rapidly changing media environment presage the fading away of traditional news media and the ebbing of the glamour of journalism and journalists? The answer is a categorical ‘No’.”

Given the abundance of unregulated news content on platforms, the consumer looking for verified and factually correct information would still seek out credible sites of such information, she told the audience that included H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE; Narayan Sabhahit, Registrar, MAHE; and Padma Rani, Director, MIC.