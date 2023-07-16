Mechanic decamps with valuables in car repair shop

July 16, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

A mechanic working in a car repair workshop in Kodavoor, Udupi district, allegedly decamped with ₹80,000 cash, music systems, spare parts and repair tools from the workshop.

Complainant Felix D’Souza, who operates, Trinity Car Garage at Lakshminagara Main Road in Kodavoor for the last seven years, told the police that Nikhil from Periyapatna in Mysuru district joined his workshop about a year ago on the recommendation of a friend. He was residing in the workers’ room in the workshop.

Mr. D’Souza had given him the key of the office room too and the accused knew where exactly keys of cars left for repair were kept. The accused allegedly switched off the CCTV in the workshop on July 5 at around 9.50 p.m. before stealing music systems, LCD displays, car polishing material worth ₹2 lakh, electronic gadgets kept in the office, ₹80,000 cash and repair tools from the workshop etc. He took the valuables along with his friend Shivakumar in a car bearing a Mangaluru RTO license plate, the complainant said.

As Mr. D’Souza contacted the father of the accused, he requested the complainant not to lodge any police complaint and said he would get all the items returned once his son came home. Since there was no response thereafter, the complainant filed the plaint belatedly.

The Malpe police have registered a case under Section 381 of the Indian Penal Code (employee or servant committing theft of the property of his master) and are investigating.

Librarian dies in accident

Shambhavi, 59, the librarian with Crossland College, Brahmavar, died after she fell off from the motorcycle she was riding pillion in Brahmavara Town on Saturday.

The deceased was riding pillion on her colleague, laboratory assistant Sudhindra’s motorcycle, from the college to Brahmavara bus stand in the afternoon. As the rider applied sudden brakes, she fell off the motorcycle and sustained serious head injuries.

The complainant Girish Rao, who was trailing the motorcycle and Biju Jacob, shifted Shambhavi to a private hospital in Brahmavara where she was declared brought dead.

The Brahmavara police have registered cases of rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence against Sudhindra and are investigating.