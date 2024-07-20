Measures are being taken to minimise inconvenience to motorists at Pandeshwar level crossing, says SR DRM

The Southern Railway is working on measures that will reduce the retention time for motorists at the railway level crossing gate in Pandeshwar in the city, said Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s (SR) Palghat Division Arun Kumar Chaturvedi in Mangaluru on Saturday, July 20.

During a meeting on railway issues of Dakshina Kannada that was chaired by Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, pointed out that though the Railway goods shed has been relocated to Ullal, motorists continue to face inconvenience with frequent closure of level crossing gate for movement of passenger trains.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Councillor Diwakar Pandeshwar said the gates are closed an average of 15 times in day, which was causing problem to motorists on the busy Hampanakatte-Mangaladevi Road.

DRM Mr. Chaturvedi said as no space is available at Mangaluru Central Station, the Railways is forced to make use of the goods shed for stabling some of the passenger trains that start from the Mangaluru Central Station. “Only two rakes move up and down every day, except for two days in a week when a few more rakes move,” Mr. Chaturvedi said and added that the Southern Railway is working on ways by which the stoppage of vehicles at the gate will be for a bare minimum time.

The work of redevelopment of Mangaluru Central Railway station at an estimated cost of ₹303 crore would start from March 2025, he said.

Committees

In his initial address, Capt. Chowta said there is a need for an institutional mechanism to address railway issues of Dakshina Kannada, which comes under SR, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), and South Western Railway (SWR). “We need to move together, put systems in place, to address issues of the region,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said a general coordination committee has been set up and it will comprise of the MP, three city MLAs, Mayor, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, two Assistant Commissioners, MCC Commissioner, and Divisional Railway Managers from SR, KRCL and SWR. This committee will meet once in three months. An executive committee comprising of officials is also formed and it will meet every month, he said.

Land

When Mr. Kamath pointed out at problems faced by motorists over delay in the completion of the twin Railway Under Bridge (RUB) at Mahakalipadpu, Mr. Chaturvedi sought 500 square metres of land near the work site, which will help Railways speed up the pending work of pushing concrete boxes of the twin RUB. “If the land is provided, the work will be over by January 2025,” he said.

SWR Assistant Operations Manager Malliga S. said the SWR will explore resuming passenger train service between Mangaluru and Subrahmanya. KRCL Regional Railway Manager B.B. Nikam said KRCL has already started the work of developing Surathkal and Mulky Railway stations.