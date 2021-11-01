Meals programme for all students from today

MANGALURU

01 November 2021 21:03 IST

More than 3.2 lakh children are attending physical classes, says Angara

Mid-day meals programme will start for students from Class 1 to Class V in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday, said Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara here on Monday.

Speaking at the Rajyotsava celebrations at the Nehru Maidan, Mr. Angara said that students from Classes VI to X started getting mid-day meals on October 21. “All students, who are attending physical classes (in government and aided schools), will be served mid-day meals starting Tuesday,” he said.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy told The Hindu that necessary foodgrains have been purchased and other arrangements have been made to provide mid-day meals for all students.

In his address, the Minister said that more than 3.2 lakh children are attending physical classes. The daily attendance percentage is increasing with every passing day. The State Government has sanctioned ₹2.7 crore for improvement of basic infrastructure in 27 schools. As part of the implementation of National Education Policy, 70 government schools in the district will start pre-primary section this year, he said.

To tackle a probable third wave of the pandemic, the district administration has vaccinated 89% of the eligible population with first dose of the vaccine. As much as 53% of people have received both the doses. Oxygen generation units have been set up in 12 government health care facilities and each taluk hospital now has five-bed ICU ventilator facility, he said.

Package

To address Yellow Leaf Disease noticed in arecanut plantations in Sullia and other parts of the district, Mr. Angara said, the Horticulture Department has sent a proposal to the State Government for a ₹18-crore package. The government is spending ₹26 crore for repair of roads, bridges, drains and houses that were damaged in heavy rain in the region.

The Union Government has already given approval to a plastic park in Dakshina Kannada, which will provide employment opportunity for youth. As many as 1.46 lakh people in the district have been given job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and ₹48.7 crore has been spent by creating 9.86 lakh mandays of work, he said.

Mr. Angara felicitated 57 people and organisations who were given the district-level Rajyotsava awards.